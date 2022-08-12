Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Up 13.3%

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) shot up 13.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.18 and last traded at $19.29. 11,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 421,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $505.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 73.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Further Reading

