Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Arhaus Stock Down 1.4 %

ARHS traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.82. 54,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 634,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,117.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 634,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,117.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Beargie bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 72,918 shares of company stock worth $437,554 and have sold 102,595 shares worth $617,013. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 955.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

