Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

ARHS opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arhaus news, Director William Beargie purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 634,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,117.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,918 shares of company stock valued at $437,554 and have sold 102,595 shares valued at $617,013. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 11.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 100.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 891,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

