Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. Sells 13,500 Shares

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $729,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,609.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

ARTNA traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $54.88. 655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,738. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.07 million, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.11. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $54.85.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 18.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Artesian Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artesian Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 7th.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

