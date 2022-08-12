Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,400 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the July 15th total of 502,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,176,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.