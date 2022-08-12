Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,400 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the July 15th total of 502,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,176,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It also develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

