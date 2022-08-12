Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Raised to C$14.50 at Scotiabank

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.31.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Down 0.4 %

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$11.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.15. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$10.91 and a one year high of C$13.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 2.79.

Insider Transactions at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

In other news, Director Salim Manji acquired 10,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,315,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,975,283.75. Insiders bought a total of 10,210 shares of company stock worth $118,881 over the last three months.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

