Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Artivion from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artivion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.25.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $21.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $877.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Artivion has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artivion will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $124,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $727,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,219,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artivion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.