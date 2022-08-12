Arweave (AR) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $14.58 or 0.00061023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $486.75 million and approximately $28.63 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

