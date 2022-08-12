ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 7,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 48,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.

Institutional Trading of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

