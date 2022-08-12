ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Rating) rose 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 88.75 ($1.07). Approximately 20,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 128,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($0.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.15. The firm has a market cap of £91.55 million and a P/E ratio of 1,328.57.

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. The company also provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. It operates through a network of 2,044 branches.

