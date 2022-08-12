Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

Asahi Kasei stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Asahi Kasei has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $23.28.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Asahi Kasei will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Asahi Kasei in a report on Sunday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

