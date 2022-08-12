Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance
Shares of APWC opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.59.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.