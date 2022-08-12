Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 483.93% and a negative return on equity of 120.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 1,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $106.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.80. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, insider Valerie Barber Palmieri bought 43,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $25,076.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 267,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,240.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aspira Women’s Health news, CEO Nicole Sandford acquired 98,000 shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Barber Palmieri acquired 43,994 shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 267,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,240.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

