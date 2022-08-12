Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $66,000 Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,376,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $30,633,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 859.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,349,000 after buying an additional 289,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NGG opened at $69.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

