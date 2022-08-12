Aspire Private Capital LLC Invests $139,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. MY Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $143.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $119.11 and a 1-year high of $176.10.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

