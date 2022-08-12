Aspire Private Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYE stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

