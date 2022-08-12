Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 197 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,617,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,741,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,782,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,728,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,342,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $275.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $227.97 and a 12-month high of $327.81.

