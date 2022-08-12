Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Shares Down 16.3%

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) was down 16.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 3,901,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12,071% from the average daily volume of 32,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Assure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.60.

About Assure



Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

See Also

