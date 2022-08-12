Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,168,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305,581 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.78% of Assured Guaranty worth $73,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 239,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,554,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

AGO stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.05. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.31). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 34.57%.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $4,920,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,145,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

