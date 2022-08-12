Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Short Interest Up 31.1% in July

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,540,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the July 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 22.6 %
ATRA stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $5.70. 214,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,147. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $537.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.87% and a negative return on equity of 111.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,846,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,541,000 after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,831 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,806,000.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATRA. StockNews.com upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
