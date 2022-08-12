Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Short Interest Up 31.1% in July

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,540,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the July 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 22.6 %

ATRA stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $5.70. 214,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,147. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $537.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.87% and a negative return on equity of 111.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,811 shares of company stock worth $243,848. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,846,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,541,000 after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,831 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,806,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATRA. StockNews.com upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading

