ATB Capital Raises NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target to $15.50

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital to $15.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEX opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 2.01. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

In other news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $258,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,674.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $258,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,674.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 197,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $966,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 132,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 94,540 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Stories

