Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.
Athersys Stock Performance
ATHX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 131,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,881,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ATHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $0.25 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Athersys (ATHX)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.