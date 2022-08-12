Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Athersys Stock Performance

ATHX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 131,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,881,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.81.

Get Athersys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $0.25 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 604.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 167,756 shares in the last quarter. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.