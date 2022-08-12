Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Atlas Air Worldwide to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $102.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AAWW opened at $100.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $101.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96.

Insider Activity

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.