Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $102.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAWW. Susquehanna downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.13.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $100.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $3,320,022.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $918,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6,806.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.