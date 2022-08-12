Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $263.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to $263.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TEAM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $277.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after acquiring an additional 34,440 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

