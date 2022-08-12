AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.12–$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $323.00 million-$333.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.43 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.86.

ATRC stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.89. 2,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,569. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.20. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $89.18.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AtriCure by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AtriCure by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,955 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AtriCure by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,461 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

