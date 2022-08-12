AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 541,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,348,872. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.