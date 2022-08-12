AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

T has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.89.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

