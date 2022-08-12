Auctus (AUC) Trading Up 6.2% This Week

Auctus (AUC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Auctus has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $157,066.60 and $91.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,781.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00179271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00127130 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,109,580 coins. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Auctus

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

