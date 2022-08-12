Automata Network Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Automata Network has a market cap of $36.17 million and approximately $8.13 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000882 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015052 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Automata Network Profile
Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.
Automata Network Coin Trading
