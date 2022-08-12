Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Down 96.9% in July

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the July 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance

AVLNF remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Friday. 2,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,080. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

