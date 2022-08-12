Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Stock Price Up 8%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

AVACF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Avance Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated through a fleet of thirteen very large gas carriers.

