Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.98

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 4152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Avanti Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanti Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAN. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Avanti Acquisition by 678.9% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 935,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 815,211 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Avanti Acquisition by 533.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 792,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 667,362 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,619,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Avanti Acquisition by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,245,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 257,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Avanti Acquisition by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 678,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 188,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avanti Acquisition

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and acquire one or more businesses across various industries in Europe with the United States nexus and international reach.

