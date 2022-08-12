Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Announces Earnings Results

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.
Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. 911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,117. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 34,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.