Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Announces Earnings Results

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. 911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,117. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, insider Tony Strange acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,680,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,388.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,422.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,006.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tony Strange acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,680,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,388.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 90,136 shares of company stock valued at $259,733. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 34,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Stories

