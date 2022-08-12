Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 149,955 Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,955 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2,126.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 38,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares during the period. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000.

MLN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,392. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $21.89.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

