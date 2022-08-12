Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,887 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 135,864 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,548,520 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53.

