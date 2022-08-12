Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.93. The stock had a trading volume of 126,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,625. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

