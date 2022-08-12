Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.48. 31,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,076. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $46.13.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.