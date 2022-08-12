Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,154 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.95. The stock had a trading volume of 45,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,951. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $117.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.99 and its 200 day moving average is $108.72.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

