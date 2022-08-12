Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 4,715 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.03% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $18,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ITM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.69. 6,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,812. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.