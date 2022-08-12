Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 8,801 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,801 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,623,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,496,355,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,185,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,314 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.46. 367,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,243,324. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.