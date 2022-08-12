Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 441 ($5.33) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.44). 17,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 21,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($5.56).

Avingtrans Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of £143.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,447.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 443.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 438.56.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

