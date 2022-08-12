Aviva (LON:AV) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on the stock.

AV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.28) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.44) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 553 ($6.68) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 513.29 ($6.20).

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 463.30 ($5.60) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 405.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 419.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of £12.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,633.00. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 10.30 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Aviva’s payout ratio is 29,000.00%.

In other Aviva news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page purchased 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.40 ($24,049.54). In related news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18). Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 4,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £19,903.40 ($24,049.54).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

