Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CEO Mary G. Puma Sells 13,288 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $1,009,090.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,908 shares in the company, valued at $30,824,653.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 8.7 %

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.82. The stock had a trading volume of 26,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,249. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.45. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 403,727 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after acquiring an additional 228,256 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,492,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 133,245 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,222,000 after acquiring an additional 110,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

