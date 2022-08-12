AXIS Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $222.00 (AXIS)

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. AXIS Token has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $222.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXIS Token coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AXIS Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,982.19 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00037586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00127780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068238 BTC.

AXIS Token Coin Profile

AXIS Token (AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi.

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXIS Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXIS Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AXIS Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXIS Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.