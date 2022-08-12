AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Director Gregory Gene Freitag Sells 8,886 Shares of Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 8,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $86,194.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gregory Gene Freitag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Gregory Gene Freitag sold 13,046 shares of AxoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $135,287.02.

On Thursday, August 4th, Gregory Gene Freitag sold 24,000 shares of AxoGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $255,360.00.

AxoGen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $10.04 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,481,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 82,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXGN shares. StockNews.com raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

