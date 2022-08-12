Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 41.29% and a negative net margin of 1,096.37%.
Ayro Price Performance
Shares of AYRO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,746. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 25.57, a quick ratio of 24.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ayro has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.30.
Insider Activity at Ayro
In related news, CEO Thomas Michael Wittenschlaeger bought 30,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $28,392.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,392.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ayro
Ayro Company Profile
Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ayro (AYRO)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.