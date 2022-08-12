Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 41.29% and a negative net margin of 1,096.37%.

Ayro Price Performance

Shares of AYRO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,746. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 25.57, a quick ratio of 24.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ayro has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.30.

Insider Activity at Ayro

In related news, CEO Thomas Michael Wittenschlaeger bought 30,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $28,392.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,392.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ayro

Ayro Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ayro stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ayro, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AYRO Get Rating ) by 287.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,042 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.37% of Ayro worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

