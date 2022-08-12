Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZMTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Azimut Exploration from €21.70 ($22.14) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Azimut Exploration from €29.00 ($29.59) to €20.90 ($21.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Azimut Exploration Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of AZMTF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Azimut Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.87.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. It holds interest in the Elmer property located in the James Bay region.

