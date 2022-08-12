B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Short Interest Up 62.5% in July

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

RILYK stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.16. 810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,517. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.13. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $27.48.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%.

