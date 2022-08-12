Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) PT Lowered to C$38.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BADFF. CIBC lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BADFF traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $29.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

